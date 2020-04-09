Dortmund's Haaland already the best in Europe, claims Nordtveit

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is the best in Europe in the box and could well be the world's leading talent in the future, according to Norway team-mate Havard Nordtveit.

After surging into the spotlight with a series of phenomenal Champions League displays at Red Bull Salzburg, Dortmund stumped up €25 million to activate the release clause in Haaland's contract and bring him to the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old has maintained his stunning form, scoring 12 goals in 11 appearances – seven of which have come as part of the starting line-up – in all competitions for BVB before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to action in all major leagues across Europe.

Nordtveit, who also plays in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, expects Haaland to remain on an upward trajectory in part due to his dedication in off-field areas.

"He is perhaps already the best in Europe in the penalty area. He is also super professional, focusing a lot on things like sleep and nutrition," Nordtveit told SID.

"He does everything he can to become the best player in the world. It could work out. He has already broken the boundaries. You can barely stop him. Give him a few more years. If he can use his body even more, it will be difficult for any defender in the Bundesliga and from bigger leagues."

He added: "He's not a superstar in the dressing room. He has remained true to himself and a great person."