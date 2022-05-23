Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Neuer extends Bayern Munich contract until 2024 Manuel Neuer signs a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2024. Reuters 23 May, 2022 19:57 IST Manuel Neuer has won 10 straight league titles and two Champions League trophies since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011. - REUTERS Reuters 23 May, 2022 19:57 IST Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2024, the Bundesliga champion said on Monday.The 36-year-old goalkeeper has won 10 straight league titles and two Champions League trophies among a host of domestic and European honours since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011.ALSO READ - Liverpool signs Carvalho from Fulham“Manuel is a defining figure in the history of FC Bayern,” chief executive Oliver Kahn said in a statement. “(He) has been setting the standard around the world for years. It's a huge achievement to be so consistently world class.”Germany captain Neuer, who has made more than 470 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, is the second long-serving player to extend his stay in Bavaria after forward Thomas Mueller also renewed his deal until 2024.“We’ll have a very good team again with which we can compete for every title,” Neuer said. “As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals. We want to extend our title record and compete again for the German Cup and Champions League.” Read more stories on Bundesliga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :