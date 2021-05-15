Lewandowski equals Mueller's 40-goal record from 1971/72 season

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old German league goal record when he scored with a 26th-minute penalty against Freiburg to take his season tally to 40 goals.

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 276 goals till date, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller had set his record way back in the 1971/72 season.