Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Lewandowski equals Mueller's 40-goal record from 1971/72 season Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's record when he scored a 26th-minute penalty for Bayern Munich against Freiburg to take his season tally to 40 goals. Reuters 15 May, 2021 19:57 IST Robert Lewandowski is already second on the all-time top scorers list in the Bundesliga, behind only Gerd Mueller (File Photo). - Reuters Reuters 15 May, 2021 19:57 IST Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old German league goal record when he scored with a 26th-minute penalty against Freiburg to take his season tally to 40 goals.RELATED | Inter must cut wages to survive COVID-19 hit, says Marotta The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 276 goals till date, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller had set his record way back in the 1971/72 season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.