Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Lewandowski after breaking 49-year record: Have no words to describe this Lewandowski rounded Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz in the 90th minute to score league goal number 41, one more than Mueller, in its 5-2 victory. Reuters MUNICH 22 May, 2021 22:33 IST Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Bundesliga Pool. - Pool via Reuters Reuters MUNICH 22 May, 2021 22:33 IST Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored in the last minute of the season to break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record of Bundesliga goals in a single campaign.Lewandowski rounded Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz in the 90th minute to score league goal number 41, one more than Mueller, in its 5-2 victory."I really have no words to describe this," Lewandowski said. "When you try over 90 minutes to score a goal and it is just not happening and then with the last kick of the game you score then it feels absolutely amazing.""I am very happy. This is certainly a highlight in my career."READ | Bayern's Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year league scoring record on final day Lewandowski, who is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365, had wasted more than half a dozen golden chances to score much earlier.Gikiewicz delivered a string of stunning saves to deny his countryman. RECORD-BREAKER!Bayern's Robert Lewandowski beats Gerd Müller's all-time Bundesliga goal tally for a single season with his 4⃣1⃣st of the campaign. #UCL pic.twitter.com/NpIiz10ch5— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2021 But the keeper could not hold on to a low Leroy Sane shot in the 90th, allowing the striker to beat him."It was difficult for me to remain patient," Lewandowski said. "But I kept believing that the situation might come and I would have to be ready for it.""You have to fight for a record. It does not come easy. I want to thank the team because they are part of this record. It is a special moment, an historic moment."