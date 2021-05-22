Lewandowski after breaking 49-year record: Have no words to describe this

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored in the last minute of the season to break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record of Bundesliga goals in a single campaign.

Lewandowski rounded Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz in the 90th minute to score league goal number 41, one more than Mueller, in its 5-2 victory.

"I really have no words to describe this," Lewandowski said. "When you try over 90 minutes to score a goal and it is just not happening and then with the last kick of the game you score then it feels absolutely amazing."

"I am very happy. This is certainly a highlight in my career."

Lewandowski, who is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365, had wasted more than half a dozen golden chances to score much earlier.

Gikiewicz delivered a string of stunning saves to deny his countryman.

But the keeper could not hold on to a low Leroy Sane shot in the 90th, allowing the striker to beat him.

"It was difficult for me to remain patient," Lewandowski said. "But I kept believing that the situation might come and I would have to be ready for it."

"You have to fight for a record. It does not come easy. I want to thank the team because they are part of this record. It is a special moment, an historic moment."