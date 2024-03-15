MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: In-form Sancho in doubt for Dortmund-Frankfurt clash

Sancho was subbed off with 15 minutes remaining against PSV, but Terzic said Friday “On Thursday, we did some tests and thank god it’s nothing big”.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 18:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Dortmund’s English midfielder #10 Jadon Sancho applauds the fans as he goes off injured during the UEFA Champions League last 16, second-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 13, 2024.
Dortmund's English midfielder #10 Jadon Sancho applauds the fans as he goes off injured during the UEFA Champions League last 16, second-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s English midfielder #10 Jadon Sancho applauds the fans as he goes off injured during the UEFA Champions League last 16, second-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

In-form Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is in doubt for Sunday’s home clash with Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring injury, coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Friday.

Returning on a six-month loan to Dortmund after an unhappy time at Manchester United, Sancho has scored in his past two games.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw: Real Madrid to face Man City; Arsenal to play Bayern Munich, PSG vs Barcelona

The English winger scored his first goal since May 2023 in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Werder Bremen and scored again in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League last-16 win over PSV Eindhoven, which sent Dortmund to the last eight.

Sancho was subbed off with 15 minutes remaining against PSV, but Terzic said Friday “On Thursday, we did some tests and thank god it’s nothing big”.

Terzic revealed Sancho would train individually “and then we’ll see if he’s ready for Sunday”.

“Even if he’s missing (on Sunday), it won’t be for long.”

Dortmund sit in fourth place, one point clear of RB Leipzig, with nine matches remaining this season.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

