Struggling Schalke hires Thomas Reis as coach

Reis joins just over a month after he was fired by Bochum, Schalke's local rival and a key opponent in the relegation fight.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY 27 October, 2022 15:36 IST
German club FC Schalke has appointed Thomas Reis as its new head coach.

Schalke hired Thomas Reis as its coach with a mission to save the team from relegation, the German club said on Thursday.

Schalke is last with one win from 11 games as it tries to build on promotion back to the Bundesliga last season, hampered by ongoing financial problems.

“The challenge is without question a big one, but I am firmly convinced that we have the required quality in the squad to achieve our big goal together,” Reis said in a club statement.

Reis succeeds Frank Kramer, who was fired last week after just four months in charge on a run of five successive defeats. Sporting director Rouven Schröder resigned abruptly on Wednesday citing personal reasons.

Reis managed to keep Bochum in the Bundesliga last season after promotion — just as Schalke aims to do — but was fired after losing the first six games of this season. The last game that he oversaw was a 3-1 loss to Schalke.

Schalke said Reis took charge of training on Thursday ahead of hosting Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

