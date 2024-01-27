MagazineBuy Print

Stuttgart crushes Leipzig 5-2 with Undav hat-trick to tighten hold on third place

VfB Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as his side demolished visitors RB Leipzig 5-2 on Saturday and tightened its grip on third spot in the Bundesliga.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 22:30 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.
Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

VfB Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as his side demolished visitors RB Leipzig 5-2 on Saturday and tightened its grip on third spot in the Bundesliga.

For Leipzig, who faces Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, it was the third straight league loss and its fourth Bundesliga match without a win.

Stuttgart is now third on 37 points with fourth-placed Leipzig on 33, as many as Borussia Dortmund, who faces VfL Bochum on Sunday.

The hosts, missing top scorer Serhou Guirassy on international duty, were superior in the first half and scored twice in five minutes to take control.

Enzo Millot opened the account in the 25th minute with a well-taken penalty before Undav doubled its lead on the half-hour mark.

READ | Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman goes off injured in game against Augsburg

But Leipzig, desperate to avoid a third straight league loss, cut the deficit with Benjamin Sesko’s header in the 32nd.

Only three minutes after the restart Jamie Leweling, who had missed a golden chance on the stroke of halftime, made amends to restore Stuttgart’s two-goal cushion.

In-form Lois Openda’s superb effort and shot in the 55th put the visitors back in the game, but any hopes of a comeback were crushed seconds later when unmarked Undav headed in a cross to make it 4-2 in the 56th.

The forward completed his hat-trick in the 75th on the rebound after keeper Janis Blaswich had blocked his first shot.

