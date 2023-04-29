Bundesliga: Union Berlin hangs on to third spot despite goalless draw with Leverkusen

Union Berlin played out a goalless draw with visiting Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday to hang on to third place with four games left but put its Champions League spot at risk.

After a strong start Union, which set a club record with its 21st straight unbeaten home game in the league, was on the back foot.

It bounced back briefly after the break, coming close with efforts from Sheraldo Becker and Jerome Roussillon before Leverkusen regained control.

In a lacklustre second-half, the visitors’ best chance came in the 86th minute when Union keeper Frederik Ronnow did well to stop Mitchel Bakker’s powerful header.

The result benefited neither team, with Union remaining third on 56 points but Freiburg joining it after its 1-0 win at Cologne.

RB Leipzig, in fourth on 54, also moved within striking distance following its 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen, which faces AS Roma in the Europa League last four on May 11, stretched its unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions but stayed sixth in the league on 48 points.