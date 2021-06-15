Former Tamil Nadu Football Association president C. R. Viswanathan passes away

C. R. Viswanathan, former president of the Tamil Nadu Football Association and vice-president of All India Football Federation, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.

CRV, as he was affectionately called, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Viswanathan was instrumental in the construction of the Nehru Stadium here in 1993, which hosted the Nehru Cup International tournament in the same year and later the SAF Games in 1995.

