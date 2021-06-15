Football Football Former Tamil Nadu Football Association president C. R. Viswanathan passes away CRV, as he was affectionately called, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 15 June, 2021 10:58 IST C. R. Viswanathan. - N. BALAJI K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 15 June, 2021 10:58 IST C. R. Viswanathan, former president of the Tamil Nadu Football Association and vice-president of All India Football Federation, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.ALSO READ - All eyes on Chhetri as India takes on AfghanistanCRV, as he was affectionately called, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Viswanathan was instrumental in the construction of the Nehru Stadium here in 1993, which hosted the Nehru Cup International tournament in the same year and later the SAF Games in 1995.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :