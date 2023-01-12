Can Weghorst play in the Manchester derby after signing for Man United?

Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst has reportedly completed a loan move to Manchester United from Burnley, after prematurely terminating his contract with Besiktas.

The 30-year-old, who has nine goals and four assists in 18 games for the Turkish side and will join Erik Ten Hag’s side for the remainder of the season.

The Netherlands international had impressed in the FIFA World Cup and will join the Premier League side from Turkish side Besiktas, where he was on loan as well.

According to reports, Man United agreed to pay about 2.5 million pounds to terminate Weghorst’s loan spell early, at the Turkish Super League side.

Weghorst caused mayhem in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, when he came off the bench to score twice, including a last second equaliser, forcing the match into penalties.

However, the Dutch forward will have to surpass certain impediments if he intends to play in the the Manchester derby on Sunday.

How can Weghorst play in the Manchester derby?

A player signed by a Premier League club can play in its match only if it is registered at least 24 hours before kick-off. This would mean Wout Weghorst has to be registered and the signing has to be completed by 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Man United has not announced the formal signing of the player so far. However, if the Premier League side can seal the loan move for Weghorst before just over midday, he will be available for selection in the Manchester derby.

The kick-off for the Manchester derby, Man United vs Man City, is schedule for a 5:30 pm kick-off IST on Friday (12:30 pm BST).