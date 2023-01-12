Manchester United has reportedly reached an agreement to sign Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Also Read Can Weghorst play in the Manchester derby after signing for Man United?

The Netherlands international had impressed in the FIFA World Cup and will join the Premier League side from Turkish side Besiktas, where he was on loan as well. According to reports, Man United agreed to pay about 2.5 million pounds to terminate Weghorst’s loan spell early, at the Turkish Super League side.

The 30-year-old caused mayhem in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, when he came off the bench to score twice, including a last second equaliser, forcing the match into penalties.

At Besiktas, Weghorst scored eight goals and provided four assists in 17 games.

The striker will be an important addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, that already has the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Anthony Elanga.

For Besiktas, the gap opens up the opportunity to sign Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, whose contract was terminated by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo.

More to follow.