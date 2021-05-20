Cardiff defender Sol Bamba announces he is cancer free

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has announced that he is cancer free, just over four months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 36-year-old Ivory Coast international underwent chemotherapy in January and came on as a substitute in Cardiff's 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on the final day of the second-tier Championship season earlier this month, his first appearance since December.

Hey everyone, just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer free ! It is of course an incredibly heartwarming news for my family and I, we are over the moon right now. I really want to thank each and everyone that has been supporting me, wether it's been with a comment, pic.twitter.com/7weE6JzCTa — Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) May 20, 2021

"It is of course incredibly heart-warming news for my family and me," Bamba said on Twitter and Instagram. "We are over the moon right now.

"Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone in the football industry that has helped me (in) facing this challenge ... hopefully will see you soon again on the pitch."

Bamba has made 118 appearances for Cardiff since joining it in 2016 and was a key member of its 2017-18 Premier League promotion bid, playing every game as it finished second in the Championship.