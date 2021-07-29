Dani Carvajal signs new Real Madrid deal until 2025

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025, the La Liga team said on Thursday.

Carvajal's 2020-21 season was marred by injury, with the 29-year-old making 15 appearances in all competitions as Real finished runner-up behind La Liga Champion Atletico Madrid and was eliminated by Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final.

He also missed Spain's European Championship campaign due to injury as it was knocked out of the last-four by eventual winner Italy.

Carvajal, who has been at Real since 2013, has helped the club win 16 major trophies, including four Champions League and two La Liga trophies along with the Copa del Rey.

He joins midfielder Luka Modric, winger Lucas Vazquez and defender Nacho Fernandez in signing new deals with Real ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid will begin its new La Liga campaign under newly appointed manager Carlo Ancelotti with a trip to Alaves on August 14.