Saka stars as Arsenal beats Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League; PSV edges Lens

Bukayo Saka set up the first goal before scoring himself to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Wednesday that strengthened the English team’s position atop its Champions League group.

The England forward laid the ball off for Leandro Trossard to sweep home a low finish in the 29th minute at Emirates Stadium.

Saka then doubled the lead in the 64th by running onto Gabriel Martinelli’s pass, cutting inside and slotting home past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović.

Saka hobbled off the field before the final whistle after being on the end of some rough tackles by Sevilla throughout the match. He’d done enough damage by then.

Arsenal moved onto nine points in Group B, four more than both PSV Eindhoven and Lens. Sevilla was languishing in last place on two points.

Mikel Arteta’s team bounced back from two straight defeats — one in the English League Cup and the other in the league, controversially to Newcastle — with Sevilla barely offering a threat.

“A club like Arsenal can’t be losing three games in a row. The manager made that clear,” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said. “We’re close to the knockout stages and once you get there it all starts again. That’s how you push on and stay focused.”

Arsenal can qualify with a game to spare by beating Lens at home on November 29.

De Jong’s early goal helps PSV Eindhoven past Lens

Luuk De Jong scored early and PSV Eindhoven beat Lens 1-0 on Wednesday for the Dutch team’s first Champions League group-stage victory in eight years.

De Jong headed in Johan Bakayoko’s cross in the 12th minute and the French club lost for the first time this campaign.

PSV’s Luuk de Jong reacts during the Champions League, Group B match between PSV Eindhoven and Lens, at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Patrick Post/ AP

“It’s the highest stage of football so I’ll cherish this one but it was a team effort,” De Jong said after being named player of the match.

Morgan Guilavogui was close to equalizing for Lens, hitting the post late in the game, but he was sent off in stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card.

Despite the first defeat, Lens still has a chance to make the knockout stage for the first time. It’s the third appearance for the club from northern France.

“We’re proud of getting to five points (overall), and we could have got more tonight, but that’s part of the game,” Lens forward Florian Sotoca told Canal+.