MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: Unfortunate Manchester United gives up two-goal lead in loss in Copenhagen after Rashford suspension

The loss was a major setback in United’s hopes for last-16 qualification with Erik ten Hag’s side fourth in Group A on three points with two group games still to play.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 04:13 IST , COPENHAGEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
 Super-substitute Roony Bardghji wins the Champions League match against Manchester United for Copenhagen
 Super-substitute Roony Bardghji wins the Champions League match against Manchester United for Copenhagen | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

 Super-substitute Roony Bardghji wins the Champions League match against Manchester United for Copenhagen | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United gave up a two-goal lead in a breathless 4-3 Champions League loss to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday that turned after Marcus Rashford was shown a red card following a brace by young United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The loss was a calamitous setback in United’s hopes for last-16 qualification with Erik ten Hag’s side fourth in Group A on three points with two group games still to play.

Hojlund fired United to a brilliant start in a roller-coaster first half, scoring his first when the game was just 171 seconds old by tucking in Scott McTominay’s pass from close range.

The 20-year-old netted again against his former club in the 28th minute after a Kamil Grabara save sent the ball spinning practically to his feet.

ALSO READ | Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo

The tide turned when Rashford was shown a red card in the 42nd minute for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball. The moment breathed new life into the home side and Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back three minutes later.

There was more misery to come as Copenhagen was awarded a penalty right before halftime after Harry Maguire’s handball, and Diogo Goncalves slotted it home past Andre Onana.

United briefly regained the lead when VAR awarded them a penalty for a handball which Bruno Fernandes calmly converted.

But it imploded in the final few minutes giving up two goals, in the 83rd when Lukas Lerager sprinted in to meet Rasmus Falk’s cross and four minutes later when 17-year-old super-substitute Roony Bardghji fired home.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Marcus Rashford /

Bruno Fernandes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Late Harry Kane double-goal sends Bayern Munich past Galatasaray and into the Champions League Round of 16
    Reuters
  2. Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: Unfortunate Manchester United gives up two-goal lead in loss in Copenhagen after Rashford suspension
    Reuters
  4. Copenhagen vs Manchester United Highlights, CPH 4-3 MUN, Champions League: Super-sub Roony scores winning goal against 10-men United
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Stokes comes to the party as England keeps Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Late Harry Kane double-goal sends Bayern Munich past Galatasaray and into the Champions League Round of 16
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Unfortunate Manchester United gives up two-goal lead in loss in Copenhagen after Rashford suspension
    Reuters
  3. Copenhagen vs Manchester United Highlights, CPH 4-3 MUN, Champions League: Super-sub Roony scores winning goal against 10-men United
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Late Harry Kane double-goal sends Bayern Munich past Galatasaray and into the Champions League Round of 16
    Reuters
  2. Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: Unfortunate Manchester United gives up two-goal lead in loss in Copenhagen after Rashford suspension
    Reuters
  4. Copenhagen vs Manchester United Highlights, CPH 4-3 MUN, Champions League: Super-sub Roony scores winning goal against 10-men United
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Stokes comes to the party as England keeps Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment