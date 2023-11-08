MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo

Al-Ittihad is without a win in its last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing three times and losing twice as it dropped to sixth place in the standings.

Published : Nov 08, 2023

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nuno Espirito Santo, manager of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad at Al-Shabab Club Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Nuno Espirito Santo, manager of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad at Al-Shabab Club Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nuno Espirito Santo, manager of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad at Al-Shabab Club Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad fired its Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after a run of poor results.

Al-Ittihad is without a win in its last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing three times and losing twice as it dropped to sixth place in the standings.

ALSO READ: No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem: Talisca hat-trick secure wins for Al Nassr in AFC Champions League

It also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in the Asian Champions League on Monday, though it still leads Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.

All-Ittihad said in a statement: “We have terminated the contractual relationship with Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the period he assumed responsibility.”

“Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume team training till we appoint a new coach and overhaul the technical staff to meet the aspirations and ambitions of the club and its fans.”

The 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Porto coach Espirito Santo took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2022 with a contract until 2024, succeeding Cosmin Contra, and led the team to the title last season.

