Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad fired its Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after a run of poor results.
Al-Ittihad is without a win in its last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing three times and losing twice as it dropped to sixth place in the standings.
It also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in the Asian Champions League on Monday, though it still leads Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.
All-Ittihad said in a statement: “We have terminated the contractual relationship with Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the period he assumed responsibility.”
“Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume team training till we appoint a new coach and overhaul the technical staff to meet the aspirations and ambitions of the club and its fans.”
The 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Porto coach Espirito Santo took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2022 with a contract until 2024, succeeding Cosmin Contra, and led the team to the title last season.
