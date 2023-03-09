UEFA Champions League

Bayern fined for offensive banner, crowd disturbances in PSG win

Reuters
09 March, 2023 09:35 IST
PSG’s Lionel Messi leaves the field as a pitch invader is stopped by stewards at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich has been fined 44,750 euros ($47,193) after its fans unfurled an offensive banner and caused disturbances during the Champions League match against Paris St Germain last month, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 at Parc de Princes in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, where the German club’s supporters displayed a banner that contained an expletive in a protest against high ticket prices for the match.

UEFA rules prohibit “provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature.”

Bayern was also fined for crowd disturbances after masked supporters were seen clashing with the police and for letting off pyrotechnics.

PSG was fined 39,500 euros for blocking passageways at the Parc des Princes stadium while their fans lit fireworks.

