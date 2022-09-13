Top talking points after Bayern Munich beats Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League, Sane and Hernandez score

Talking points from the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match: Bayern has now won more Champions League games against Barcelona (9) than any other team in the UCL. Robert Lewandowski had seven shots without scoring on his return to the Allianz Arena. Since the start of last season Leroy Sane has been directly involved in 14 goals in #UCL (8 goals, 6 assists) - only Robert Lewandowski (19) and Karim Benzema (17) surpass this in this period. Barcelona have conceded 16 goals from the last 30 shots on target they have faced against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (four games). Leroy Sané has now scored as many Champions League goals (18) as Ronaldinho. Gavi created four chances in this first half against Bayern, which is his best total in a full match for Barcelona in all competitions (54 games). (with inputs from Opta)

Starting Lineups are out! Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Alonso, Christensen, Araujo, Kounde – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele Bayern Munich: Neuer – Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies – Kimmich, Sabitzer – Musiala, Muller, Sane – Mane

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in its second Champions League fixture at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The La Liga side has not been able to beat the Bavarians in the last four meetings and will look to settle the scores of its previous double in the group stages last season.

This competition is always difficult with great opponents – and Bayern are one of them. We’re doing very well and these kinds of games make us stronger. We know where we’re coming from. It’s set to be a great game in which we can impose our style of play and show that we’re a great squad.” — Ronald Araújo, Barcelona defender

Barcelona, this time, has Bayern’s second-highest goal scorer of all time – Robert Lewandowski – on its side. The Poland captain moved to Camp Nou this summer in a €50 million move.

"If I see him tomorrow, I will shake his hand. I'd be happy if our fans welcomed him well. That's normal when someone has given so much to the club,” said Julian Nagelsmann before the match.

“That's how things should be. I don't know if Lewy is their most dangerous player, but I'm sure he's their biggest goal threat. But if he doesn't get the ball, it will be difficult for him to score.”

Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona coach, has not lost a match this season and will look to continue the same against the German Champion.

In its first Champions League game, Barca beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1, which included a hattrick from the Pole, as he became the first player to score UCL hattricks for three teams – Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

"Tomorrow doesn't change anything, whether we win, draw or lose. We can't draw any conclusions based on one game, but it'll be a big challenge and a big achievement for us to win here. We've been working together for nine months and we see ourselves capable of competing tomorrow. We're excited," Xavi told the press in the pre-match press conference.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head:

In the last nine meetings between the two sides, Bayern Munich has won seven matches and lost just two. In the last three away fixtures against the Bavarians, Barcelona has conceded eight goals – something Xavi will be cautious about, this time.

Last five meetings:

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 3-2 Barcelona

Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich

Form Guide:

Barcelona comes into the match unbeaten this season, with four wins in its last five matches. Its goal-scoring prowess has been evident, with 19 goals in its last five fixtures.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, has looked dodgy in securing three points in Bundesliga – drawing all of its last three league matches. It comes into the match following a 2-2 draw to VfB Stuttgart.

Barcelona's last five matches:

Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen

Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona

Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid

Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City

Bayern Munich's last five matches:

Bayern Munich 2-2 VfB Stuttgart

Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich

Viktoria Koln 1904 0-5 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Monchengladback

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups: Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Alonso, Garcia, Araujo, Kounde – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele Bayern Munich: Neuer – Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies – Kimmich, Sabitzer – Gnabry, Muller, Sane – Mane

When and where to watch?

The Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Bayern Munich is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The matches will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network and will be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.