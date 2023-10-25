MagazineBuy Print

Vinicius Jr ‘back to his best,’ says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

Vinicius Jr has returned to his best form after the winger produced a fine performance to help Real Madrid claim a 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting Braga, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 13:52 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AP

Vinicius Jr has returned to his best form after the winger produced a fine performance to help Real Madrid claim a 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting Braga, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Brazil international, who assisted England midfielder Jude Bellingham’s goal, was named man of the match as he helped Madrid keep three points clear at the top of Group C.

Vinicius Jr sustained a hamstring injury in August and was sidelined for a month.

READ | Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers

“He’s back to his best. He got the goal, which was ruled out by the narrowest of margins, and he made two assists for Rodrygo and Bellingham,” Ancelotti told reporters. “He’s back, and he’s back in form. He made the difference today.

“They (Bellingham and Vinicius Jr) work really well together with the ball and without it. We have to improve there but they’re both doing a great job.”

Real Madrid, the record 14-time Champions League winners who lead in the La Liga with 25 points after 10 matches, play arch-rivals Barcelona on Saturday. Third-placed Barcelona trail Madrid by just one point.

“After this game, we know exactly what we need to do — everything we can to win it,” Ancelotti said.

“We have time to get ready for it. We’re heading into this incredibly important game full of excitement.”

