MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson says he will be careful not to overload star striker Sam Kerr as the Matildas look to book their spot at the Paris Olympics.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 13:10 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Sam Kerr reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Sam Kerr reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Sam Kerr reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson says he will be careful not to overload star striker Sam Kerr as the Matildas look to book their spot at the Paris Olympics.

The World Cup semi-finalists host Iran in Perth on Thursday before further qualifiers against the Philippines and Taiwan.

With Kerr still rebuilding fitness after a calf injury at the home World Cup, Gustavsson said she would be treated with care.

“I think all of us would love to play Sam Kerr in 90 minutes every game,” the Swede told reporters on Wednesday.

READ | Everton chairman Bill Kenwright passes away aged 78

“Considering she’s coming back from injury very recently, she hasn’t played 90 minutes in a very long time. Not for club either with that calf issue.

“We need to be extremely mindful. As I did in the World Cup, I’m going to go by recommendation with my (medical) team.”

Kerr made her first start for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League season this month, heading in a goal in the 2-0 win over West Ham.

She also set up two goals in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton on Sunday, the last match before the international window.

Related Topics

Tony Gustavsson /

Sam Kerr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM IST in Delhi; AUS vs NED predicted XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 25 - India sixth with 11 gold; China crosses 200 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian team leaves for Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 in Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 295: Heavyweight champion Jon Jones injured, fight against Stipe Miocic called off
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. AFC Champions League: Ronaldo brace helps Al Nassr win seven-goal thriller against Al Duhail
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan, Bashundhara split points after 2-2 draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr 4-3 Al Duhail highlights, AFC Champions League: Ronaldo brace helps Al Nassr win seven-goal thriller; stays top of Group E with nine points
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC secures dominant 6-1 win over Maziya
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM IST in Delhi; AUS vs NED predicted XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 25 - India sixth with 11 gold; China crosses 200 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian team leaves for Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 in Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 295: Heavyweight champion Jon Jones injured, fight against Stipe Miocic called off
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment