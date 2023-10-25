Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson says he will be careful not to overload star striker Sam Kerr as the Matildas look to book their spot at the Paris Olympics.

The World Cup semi-finalists host Iran in Perth on Thursday before further qualifiers against the Philippines and Taiwan.

With Kerr still rebuilding fitness after a calf injury at the home World Cup, Gustavsson said she would be treated with care.

“I think all of us would love to play Sam Kerr in 90 minutes every game,” the Swede told reporters on Wednesday.

“Considering she’s coming back from injury very recently, she hasn’t played 90 minutes in a very long time. Not for club either with that calf issue.

“We need to be extremely mindful. As I did in the World Cup, I’m going to go by recommendation with my (medical) team.”

Kerr made her first start for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League season this month, heading in a goal in the 2-0 win over West Ham.

She also set up two goals in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton on Sunday, the last match before the international window.