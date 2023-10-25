MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright passes away aged 78

Kenwright, who succeeded Phillip Carter as chairman in 2004 after first joining the board at Goodison Park in 1989, passed away following surgery to have a cancerous tumour removed from his liver in August.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 09:44 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright.
FILE PHOTO: Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright. | Photo Credit: AP

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died aged 78 after a battle with cancer, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

“Everton Football Club is in mourning following the death of chairman Bill Kenwright, who passed away peacefully last night aged 78, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” the club reported.

Kenwright, who succeeded Phillip Carter as chairman in 2004 after first joining the board at Goodison Park in 1989, passed away following surgery to have a cancerous tumour removed from his liver in August.

Liverpool-born Kenwright, who was married to British actor Jenny Seagrove, was a successful theatre impresario and film producer.

“The club has lost a chairman, a leader, a friend, and an inspiration,” Everton added.

Former players and rival clubs also paid their respects.

Wayne Rooney, who broke through at Goodison Park as a 16-year-old, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Devastated to hear the sad news about Bill Kenwright.

“Known Bill since I was young and he’s had a huge impact on me as a person and my career. Great man and a big inspiration. Thoughts are with all Bill’s family and friends.”

Kenwright’s support for the families of Liverpool fans who died at the Hillsborough disaster was remembered from across the city.

“A huge Evertonian who served & loved his club to bits,” former Liverpool defender and boyhood Everton fan Jamie Carragher posted on social media.

“I’ll never forget his & Everton’s support every year around the Hillsborough memorial.”

Kenwright’s consortium bought a majority 68-percent stake in the club in 1999.

However, his time at the helm was marked by diminishing returns on the field and feuds with supporters over the future of the club.

Everton has not won a major trophy since 1995 and narrowly avoided being relegated from the top flight of English football for the first time since 1954 in the last two seasons.

Kenwright sold his majority stake to British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri in 2016.

Despite spending hundreds of millions on players under Moshiri, Everton has continued to struggle and Kenwright came under pressure from a section of fans who protested at how the club was being run.

Last month it was announced that a deal to sell the club to American investment firm 777 Partners had been agreed.

However, doubts remain over whether the takeover will go ahead after reports 777 Partners had failed to supply necessary information to the Financial Conduct Authority,

Related stories

Related Topics

Everton /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton chairman Bill Kenwright passes away aged 78
    AFP
  2. Ten Hag praises much-maligned Maguire, Onana after Champions League win
    Reuters
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Napoli claims 1-0 win at struggling Union Berlin with Raspadori goal
    Reuters
  4. NBA: Nuggets celebrates first championship with banner, rings and 119-107 win over Lakers
    AP
  5. Asian Para Games 2023: Sumit Antil wins gold in men’s javelin F64 event with new world record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Everton chairman Bill Kenwright passes away aged 78
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Arteta backs Arsenal keeper Raya after criticism
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Postecoglou critical of table-topping Tottenham despite record start
    AP
  4. Premier League: Son delivers best impression of Kane to lead Spurs to 2-0 win over Fulham and top of table
    AP
  5. Premier League: Leeds fined by FA after fan push on Newcastle’s Eddie Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton chairman Bill Kenwright passes away aged 78
    AFP
  2. Ten Hag praises much-maligned Maguire, Onana after Champions League win
    Reuters
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Napoli claims 1-0 win at struggling Union Berlin with Raspadori goal
    Reuters
  4. NBA: Nuggets celebrates first championship with banner, rings and 119-107 win over Lakers
    AP
  5. Asian Para Games 2023: Sumit Antil wins gold in men’s javelin F64 event with new world record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment