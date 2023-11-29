MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone

Atletico remained top of Group E on 11 points after winning away in the competition for the first time since beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2022.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 15:19 IST , ROTTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League, Group E match between Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid at the Feyenoord stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League, Group E match between Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid at the Feyenoord stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League, Group E match between Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid at the Feyenoord stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Securing qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League with one game still to play in the group phase delighted Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after its 3-1 away win over Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Atletico remained top of Group E on 11 points after winning away in the competition for the first time since beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2022.

Its victory also guaranteed a berth in the last 16 for Lazio, which advanced to 10 points after beating Celtic in Rome earlier in the day, and eliminated Feyenoord from the race.

“The game the team played made me very happy. An offensively correct and defensively effective match,” Simeone said. “A game with very good positional play, knowing that we could create difficulty for the opponent and from that came the first goal.”

ALSO READ: S.Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation

Feyenoord gave away a strange own goal as no one in its penalty box attempted to get onto a lopping ball into the danger area and it bounced in off defender Lutsharel Geertruida after 14 minutes.

In the second half Atletico went 2-0 ahead through Mario Hermoso, who hooked the ball into the opposite corner of the goal on the volley, but Feyenoord initiated a fight back through Mats Wieffer with 13 minutes left, only to see Atletico restore its two-goal advantage four minutes later through another own goal.

“I don’t remember how long it’s been since we qualified for the round of 16 with an advance date. That is something to highlight. The situation in our group was tight but we have managed our progress very well,” added Simeone.

Asked at the post-match press conference whether Atletico could go on and pose a real challenge for the Champions League, he said: “We are here to compete with whoever we have to compete with. With humility and wanting to improve, we know our defects and from there we try to enhance our virtues.”

ALSO READ: Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League knockouts

It can enhance its options for the draw on December 18 by finishing top of the group and will need only a draw at home to Lazio on December 13 to ensure that.

“It is always important to finish as high as possible. We have not reached the last 16 with this kind of tranquillity for years,” Simeone said

Related stories

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Diego Simeone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Tamil Nadu beats Baroda; Mumbai, Saurashtra win; Bengal beats MP by 194 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI extends contract of India head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Kings stun Warriors, advance in tournament
    Reuters
  5. India to tour Sri Lanka in July-August, 2024 for six-match white-ball series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone
    Reuters
  2. Barca has shown ‘winning mentality’ in Champions League, says Xavi
    Reuters
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Newcastle boss Howe rues penalty decision in PSG draw
    AFP
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Haaland becomes fastest to 40 UCL goals as manager Guardiola praises ‘fantastic player’
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Shakhtar beats Antwerp 1-0 to keep knockout hopes alive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Tamil Nadu beats Baroda; Mumbai, Saurashtra win; Bengal beats MP by 194 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI extends contract of India head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Kings stun Warriors, advance in tournament
    Reuters
  5. India to tour Sri Lanka in July-August, 2024 for six-match white-ball series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment