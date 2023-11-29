MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barca has shown ‘winning mentality’ in Champions League, says Xavi

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix scored in each half to earn Barcelona a 2-1 comeback win at home against Porto that took the Group H leaders to 12 points from five matches.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 11:53 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League Group H match between Barcelona and Porto at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League Group H match between Barcelona and Porto at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League Group H match between Barcelona and Porto at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona manager Xavi said his side have shown a winning mentality in the Champions League after it sealed its return to the knockout stages of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in three seasons on Tuesday.

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix scored in each half to earn Barcelona a 2-1 comeback win at home against Porto that took the Group H leaders to 12 points from five matches.

A draw against already-eliminated Antwerp in their final group fixture will be enough to seal the top spot.

“We needed this after two years,” Xavi said. “We reacted well and displayed a winning mentality on several occasions.

“This was an important step in the right direction. It means a lot to the club.

ALSO READ: Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League knockouts

“That’s the first of our targets achieved in the Champions League. It has calmed us down and boosted our confidence, especially that of the players.”

Tuesday’s win comes on the heels of a disappointing 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, a result which saw them slip to fourth, four points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

“The feeling is of happiness and of doing things well. We are progressing. But I don’t feel liberated, I feel happy,” the Spaniard said.

“You never solve all the problems at Barcelona, but it’s a day to congratulate the team and the club for advancing.

“There are many things to improve, of course. We have to be humble. We have done some things very well, others not so,” said Xavi, adding that he hoped the victory would be a turning point.

Barca next hosts Atletico Madrid in the league on Sunday.

Related Topics

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barca has shown ‘winning mentality’ in Champions League, says Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: TN 162 all-out vs Baroda; Khajuria falls after ton vs Delhi; Mumbai closes in on win vs Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues under new team director Hafeez
    Reuters
  4. S.Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
    AFP
  5. Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Barca has shown ‘winning mentality’ in Champions League, says Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Champions League 2023-24: Newcastle boss Howe rues penalty decision in PSG draw
    AFP
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Haaland becomes fastest to 40 UCL goals as manager Guardiola praises ‘fantastic player’
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Shakhtar beats Antwerp 1-0 to keep knockout hopes alive
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Dortmund through to last 16 with 3-1 win over AC Milan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barca has shown ‘winning mentality’ in Champions League, says Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: TN 162 all-out vs Baroda; Khajuria falls after ton vs Delhi; Mumbai closes in on win vs Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues under new team director Hafeez
    Reuters
  4. S.Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
    AFP
  5. Liverpool set to clinch place in Europa League knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment