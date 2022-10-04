UEFA Champions League

Liverpool vs Rangers live streaming info: where to watch online, start time, predicted lineups for Tuesday’s Champions League game

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Rangers.

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2022 09:54 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during training.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League Group A fixture on Wednesday at the Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool, coming into this game after a mediocre performance against Brighton in the Premier League, will look to make amends to its defensive lineup. Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have endured a lean patch, with Liverpool keeping only two clean sheets in seven EPL matches so far.

Klopp says even Ronaldo, Messi have confidence dips as he plots Liverpool revival

Rangers, from the Scottish Premier League, has three wins, a draw and a loss in the last five league games and will eye an upset against the Premier League giant.

Liverpool Predicted Playing XI:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Rangers Predicted Playing XI:

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Jack, Tillman, Morelos, Kent

League form guide
Liverpool (EPL) - D-D-W-W-L
Rangers (SPL) - W-D-W-L-W-W

Where to watch Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Liverpool play Rangers in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at 12.30am IST on Wednesday.

