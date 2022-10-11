UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Neuer ruled out for Bayern Munich game at Viktoria Plzen

The German champion will clinch a place in the last 16 with two games to spare should it win and Barcelona fails to beat Inter Milan at Camp Nou.

11 October, 2022 23:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Czech side Viktoria Plzen with a bruised shoulder, his club said.

Bayern has won all three games so far in Group C but will also be without Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies against Plzen.

Sven Ulreich is expected to fill in for Neuer in goal. Thomas Mueller will take over as captain following his return from a COVID-19 infection.

