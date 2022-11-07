UEFA Champions League

Champions League Round of 16 Draw Highlights: Liverpool faces Real Madrid in replay of final; Bayern plays PSG; Milan faces Spurs

Highlights from the Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 07 November, 2022 16:54 IST
Last Updated: 07 November, 2022 16:54 IST
General view of the Champions League trophy before the draw.

General view of the Champions League trophy before the draw. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Highlights from the Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Champions League Round of 16 draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Champions League Round of 16 draw
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs SL Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter vs Porto
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
4:37 PM

Helping with today’s Champions League draw is Turkey legend Hamit Altintop.

Which teams have qualified?

Of the 16 teams that have qualified, eight are seeded (group winners), while the other eight teams are unseeded (runners-up).

The group winners pot is made up of: Napoli, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Benfica.

In the runners-up pot there are: Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

How does the Champions League draw work?

The Champions League Round of 16 draw will be held on Monday, November 7 in Nyon and will have the 16 teams that qualified from the group stages.

The Round of 16 ties will be played on February 14, 15, 21 and 22, and the return legs on March 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Like the group stages, teams from the same country cannot face each other. However, Real Madrid is an exception. It does not have this issue since it is the only Spanish club still in the competition.

Teams from the same country

Teams from the same country cannot play each other in the round of 16. The matches must take place on different days due to television rights.

When is the UCL draw happening?

The UCL draw will take place on November 7, 4.30 PM IST in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where to watch UCL draw?

The UCL draw will telecast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us