Champions League Round of 16 Draw Highlights: Liverpool faces Real Madrid in replay of final; Bayern plays PSG; Milan faces Spurs

Champions League Round of 16 draw RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Club Brugge vs SL Benfica Liverpool vs Real Madrid AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Inter vs Porto Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Helping with today’s Champions League draw is Turkey legend Hamit Altintop.

Which teams have qualified?

Of the 16 teams that have qualified, eight are seeded (group winners), while the other eight teams are unseeded (runners-up).

The group winners pot is made up of: Napoli, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Benfica.

In the runners-up pot there are: Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

How does the Champions League draw work?

The Champions League Round of 16 draw will be held on Monday, November 7 in Nyon and will have the 16 teams that qualified from the group stages.

The Round of 16 ties will be played on February 14, 15, 21 and 22, and the return legs on March 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Like the group stages, teams from the same country cannot face each other. However, Real Madrid is an exception. It does not have this issue since it is the only Spanish club still in the competition.

Teams from the same country

Teams from the same country cannot play each other in the round of 16. The matches must take place on different days due to television rights.

When is the UCL draw happening?

The UCL draw will take place on November 7, 4.30 PM IST in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where to watch UCL draw?

The UCL draw will telecast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV and Jio TV.