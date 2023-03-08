UEFA Champions League

LIVE CHE 0-0 BVB, Chelsea vs Dortmund: Champions League score, UCL RO16 updates

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Read the live updates of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match, being played in London, England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 March, 2023 01:43 IST
Last Updated: 08 March, 2023 01:43 IST
Chelsea’s Joao Felix, right, and Chelsea’s Reece James prior the Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s Joao Felix, right, and Chelsea’s Reece James prior the Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Read the live updates of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match, being played in London, England.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, being played at the Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Starting lineups:
Chelsea: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kovacic, Enzo, Chilwell; Felix, Sterling; Havertz
Dortmund: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Bellingham, Reus; Haller

MATCH PREVIEW

Exiting the Champions League at the round of 16 stage is never good for a coach’s often shaky job security at Europe’s top clubs.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have earned reputations for burning through top coaches — including Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel at both — and head into second-leg games trailing 1-0.

Graham Potter has been in charge at Chelsea for just six months though he is under pressure heading into Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: UEFA punishes 11 European clubs for overdue debts

Chelsea’s last chance to win a trophy this season might also be its best route to qualify for next season’s European competitions — a goal that is key to balancing club finances.

A 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday kept Chelsea in 10th place in the Premier League, trailing five points behind the likely cut-off to qualify for a lower-tier European competition.

“It’s really good for the players to win and to keep a clean sheet,” Potter said. “It gives us confidence... as we prepare for a massive game on Tuesday.”

“If you create chances the goals will come because the quality of the players is there... I’m delighted for the players and for the supporters because they are the most important in the football club,” he added.

Winning the Champions League ensures entry to next season’s competition regardless of domestic league placing. That was a route Chelsea relied on when first becoming European champion in 2012.

Chelsea had been on a six-game winless run, scoring only one goal, while Dortmund has surged since German soccer resumed in January after the World Cup.

Dortmund’s 10 straight wins include victory over Chelsea and a 2-1 win Friday over Leipzig, which faces Manchester City in the Champions League on March 14.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić has been in post for just 10 months, though it his second spell in charge at a club where has worked at various levels for more than a decade.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League clash?
The Champions League clash, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, will be played at the Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2023. The game is scheduled for 1:30 am kick-off.
How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League?
The UEFA Champions League round of 16-clash between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.
How to live stream Champions League round of 16 match, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?
The Champions League round of 16 clash, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us