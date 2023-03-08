UEFA Champions League

Havertz scores the winner as Chelsea beats Dortmund; enters Champions League quarterfinals

Coming into the match trailing 0-1, Chelsea found goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz as Graham Potter’s side brushed aside its German opponent at home.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 03:37 IST
08 March, 2023 03:37 IST
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Coming into the match trailing 0-1, Chelsea found goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz as Graham Potter’s side brushed aside its German opponent at home.

A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling and a controversial penalty by Kai Havertz overturned a first-leg deficit on Tuesday and propelled Chelsea into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read
Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund Highlights : CHE 2-1 BVB on aggt in Champions League RO16

Just as it had in Germany three weeks ago when Dortmund won 1-0, 2021 champion Chelsea squandered chance after chance in the first half, with Germany’s Havertz hitting the post. But in the 43rd minute Ben Chilwell crossed into the box and found England team mate Raheem Sterling.

Sterling airkicked his first effort, then sidestepped Marco Reus and sent his second high into the net to put the teams level on aggregate.

Early in the second half a Chilwell cross smacked into the outstretched hand of defender Marius Wolf and Dutch referee Danny Makkelie gave the penalty after being called to the VAR screen.

Havertz hit the keeper’s left hand post and play resumed for a few seconds until VAR alerted Makkelie that Dortmund players had encroached into the area. Havertz retook the kick and sent the ball the same way but this time it squeezed inside the post for a 53rd-minute strike.

It was Dortmund’s first defeat following wins in its previous 10 matches and a boost for Chelsea, which has struggled for form under Graham Potter since the turn of the year.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us