Haaland scores twice as Borussia Dortmund routs Besiktas 5-0

Second-half substitute Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund signed out of the Champions League with a 5-0 rout of Turkish team Beşiktaş in its final group game on Tuesday.

Haaland needed only five minutes to score after coming on, meeting Nico Schulz’s cross with a thumping header past Ersin Destanoğlu in the 68th minute, and then followed up with another header to Mahmoud Dahoud’s corner to complete the scoring in the 81st.

It brought the 21-year-old Norwegian’s overall Champions League tally to 23 goals in 19 appearances.

Marco Reus also scored twice, and Donyell Malen got the other, as Dortmund temporarily put aside its Bundesliga frustrations to ensure Beşiktaş remained the only team without a single point in the competition.

RELATED| Real Madrid sinks 10-man Inter Milan to win group

RELATED|

Dortmund was already assured of finishing third for a Europa League playoff against one of the eight group runners-up in that competition. The winners of the two-legged playoffs in February will go on to play in the Europa League knockout stage.

Ajax and Sporting Lisbon already had secured the top two places in Group C before group winner Ajax won its game 4-2 in Amsterdam.

Dortmund was hoping to rebound from its contentious 3-2 loss at home to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday. It foiled the team’s bid to overtake Bayern for the lead.

Jude Bellingham, who was fined earlier Tuesday for referring to the Bundesliga referee’s previous involvement in a match-fixing scandal, played the ball through for Malen to open the scoring in the 29th.

RELATED| Andre Silva shines as RB Leipzig beats Manchester City 2-1

Beşiktaş hadn’t threatened at all, and the visitor's slim hopes were hit further in the 43rd when Brazilian defender Welinton conceded a penalty and was sent off for bringing down Dahoud.

Reus had to wait for a VAR check before scoring the spot-kick. The Dortmund captain didn’t have to wait much longer for his second goal in the 53rd when he eluded two defenders before scoring.

Marco Rose brought Haaland on 10 minutes later, and the Norwegian ensured Dortmund bowed out in style.