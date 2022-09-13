Liverpool 2-1 Ajax highlights, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Score, Matip’s late header wins it for Reds

Team news: Liverpool vs Ajax Berghuis replaces Klaassen in Ajax’s only change from Saturday’s 5-0 win at home to Heerenveen. The visitor has named the same XI that defeated Rangers 4-0 in their group stage opener last week. Liverpool makes four changes to the Liverpool side that lost to Napoli last week. Tsimikas replaces the injured Robertson at left-back, while Thiago Alcántara, Diogo Jota and Matip are restored. Van Dijk captains the hosts this evening.

Starting lineups are out1 Liverpool: Alison – Alexander-Arnold, Matip. Van Dijk, Tsimikas – Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago – Salah, Jota, Diaz Ajax: Pasveer – Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind – Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor – Bergwijn, Kudus, Tadic

Liverpool will look to move on from its loss to Napoli in the opening fixture of the Champions League this season, when it hosts Ajax at Anfield, on Tuesday.

The Premier League side has struggled without its forward, Sadio Mane – who left for Bayern Munich this summer – with just three wins in nine matches this season.

“This group of lads that we have, we’re going to have a team meeting tonight [Monday] to have a little look at what we do and maybe we’ll do a few things differently ... Tomorrow [Tuesday] we’re going to put the best team to play on the pitch.” — Alfred Schreuder, Ajax head coach

After the loss to Napoli and following the sacking of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, LFC’s manager Jurgen Klopp was also rumoured to be at the risk of sacking after the 1-4 loss to Napoli.

However, the UCL runner-up last season and the Champion of Europe in 2019, will look to make amends to get over the rough patch under the German.

Ajax, on the other hand, has won seven games in a row since its loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Super Cup in July. The Dutch champion has shown no dip in form (in the league) since its manager Erik Ten Hag left for Manchester United before the start of this season.

Alfred Schreuder, the former Club Brugge and current Ajax manager, has already handed Ajax its first win in UCL, with a 4-0 win over Europa League runner-up Rangers.

When the two teams meet this time, Ajax will look to settle scores of a double, done by the Reds two years ago.

Head-to-head:

Liverpool and Ajax last locked horns two years ago, in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Both times, the Reds won the match with a one-goal difference.

Liverpool vs Ajax H2H

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax ⦿ Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-2 Ajax ⦿ Ajax 5-1 Liverpool

Form guide:

Liverpool comes into the match after a 1-4 loss to Napoli and a goalless draw to Everton in the Premier League. Ajax, on the other hand, beat SC Heerenveen 5-0 in its previous match and has also started its UCL campaign on a winning note, against Rangers.

Liverpool’s last five matches:

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool ⦿ Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United ⦿ Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

Ajax’s last five matches:

Ajax 5-0 SC Heerenveen ⦿ Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Ajax 4-0 Cambuur ⦿ FC Utrecht 0-2 Ajax

Liverpool vs Ajax predicted lineups: Liverpool: Alison – Alexander-Arnold, Matip. Van Dijk, Tsimikas – Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago – Salah, Nunez, Diaz Ajax: Pasveer – Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind – Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor – Bergwijn, Kudus, Tadic

When and where to watch?

The Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Ajax is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The matches will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network and will be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.