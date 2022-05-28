Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Champions League final: Fabinho, Thiago start for the Reds; Benzema leads Madrid attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid being played at theStade de France Stadium in Paris, France.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates from the final.

STARTING LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Liverpool XI: Alisson(GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson(C), Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid XI: Courtois(GK), Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius Junior, Benzema(C), Valverde.

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

11:00 pm: Team Form!

Liverpool's last five matches: 3-1 Win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

1-2 Win vs Southampton (Premier League)

0-0 Draw vs Chelsea (FA Cup)

1-2 Win vs Liverpool (Premier League)

1-1 Draw vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) Real Madrid's last five matches: 0-0 Draw vs Real Betis (La Liga)

1-1 Draw vs Cadiz (La Liga)

6-0 Win vs Levante (La Liga)

1-0 Loss vs Atletico Madrid (La Liga)

3-1 Win vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

10:45 pm: Head-to-Head!

Liverpool and Real Madrid have met eight times in competitive fixtures in the past and the Reds have won just once, in the Champions League final of 1981, which also took place in Paris. Real Madrid has won four times, while the remaining three matches have been draws.

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool will look to settle the scores of the 2018 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final loss when it takes on Real Madrid at Paris in this year's UCL final.

Clash between European royalties



A 14th for Real Madrid or a 7th for Liverpool?#UCLfinal — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 28, 2022

The Reds have gone on to win the Champions League since that final in Cardiff and will hope to win their second Champions League under Jurgen Klopp, after its pursuit for the Premier League was ended by Manchester City on the final matchday.

The team, however, has injury concerns, with Fabinho having a hamstring injury, Thiago out with another knock during the match against Wolverhamton Wanderers and its captain Virgil Van Dijk, who looked to have picked up a minor injury in the FA Cup final.

Though Van Dijk was on the bench for the final Premier League fixture, updates on the other two still remain pending.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, had its domestic ambitions fulfilled with a league title, earning 86 points from 73 matches and will look to win its 14th Champions League title, this time under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has already guided Los Blancos to the jewel crown of elite European football once in 2014 and will look to repeat the same on his way to become the most decorated football manager of all time.

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League final?