UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Champions League final: Fabinho, Thiago start for the Reds; Benzema leads Madrid attack Champions League final Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Enjoy live updates of the LIV vs RMA match from the Stade de France Stadium in Paris, France. Team Sportstar PARIS Last Updated: 28 May, 2022 23:34 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) will look to win his second Champions League as manager while Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (right) will be the first manager to win four Champions League titles if his team wins the final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar PARIS Last Updated: 28 May, 2022 23:34 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid being played at theStade de France Stadium in Paris, France.This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates from the final.STARTING LINEUPS ARE OUT!!Liverpool XI: Alisson(GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson(C), Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.Manager: Jurgen KloppReal Madrid XI: Courtois(GK), Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius Junior, Benzema(C), Valverde. Manager: Carlo Ancelotti11:00 pm: Team Form!Liverpool's last five matches:3-1 Win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)1-2 Win vs Southampton (Premier League)0-0 Draw vs Chelsea (FA Cup)1-2 Win vs Liverpool (Premier League)1-1 Draw vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)Real Madrid's last five matches:0-0 Draw vs Real Betis (La Liga)1-1 Draw vs Cadiz (La Liga)6-0 Win vs Levante (La Liga)1-0 Loss vs Atletico Madrid (La Liga)3-1 Win vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)10:45 pm: Head-to-Head!Liverpool and Real Madrid have met eight times in competitive fixtures in the past and the Reds have won just once, in the Champions League final of 1981, which also took place in Paris. Real Madrid has won four times, while the remaining three matches have been draws.MATCH PREVIEWLiverpool will look to settle the scores of the 2018 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final loss when it takes on Real Madrid at Paris in this year's UCL final. Clash between European royalties A 14th for Real Madrid or a 7th for Liverpool?#UCLfinal— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 28, 2022 The Reds have gone on to win the Champions League since that final in Cardiff and will hope to win their second Champions League under Jurgen Klopp, after its pursuit for the Premier League was ended by Manchester City on the final matchday. The team, however, has injury concerns, with Fabinho having a hamstring injury, Thiago out with another knock during the match against Wolverhamton Wanderers and its captain Virgil Van Dijk, who looked to have picked up a minor injury in the FA Cup final.WATCH: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out forREAD: Thiago, Fabinho fit and ready for Champions League final, says KloppREAD: Champions League final: Klopp, Ancelotti take different path to the topREAD: Hungry Alaba fit and ready for Champions League finalREAD: Why is Gareth Bale booed by Real Madrid fans: 'Parasite' or unsung legend?READ: Karim Benzema — The prodigy who became a 'Galactico' at Real MadridThough Van Dijk was on the bench for the final Premier League fixture, updates on the other two still remain pending.Real Madrid, on the other hand, had its domestic ambitions fulfilled with a league title, earning 86 points from 73 matches and will look to win its 14th Champions League title, this time under Carlo Ancelotti.The Italian has already guided Los Blancos to the jewel crown of elite European football once in 2014 and will look to repeat the same on his way to become the most decorated football manager of all time. When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League final?The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on May 29 at the Stade de France in Paris, France. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten HD 2, Sony Ten 2 and can be watched online on Sony LIV and JioTV.