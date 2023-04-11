UEFA Champions League

Man City vs Bayern Munich, Live streaming info, Champions League: When, where to watch UCL; Preview; Predicted XI

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. 

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 06:56 IST
11 April, 2023 06:56 IST
File Photo: Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Guardiola’s Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

File Photo: Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Guardiola’s Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. 

PREVIEW (via AFP)

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

“We have a few players carrying a knock, and City has been in great shape lately. But in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.

“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”

Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” added Tuchel.

Read full article HERE

Predicted XI
Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.
Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller

When and where will the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal clash kick-off?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us