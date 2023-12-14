MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City rising star Micah Hamilton elated by debut goal

Once a ball-boy with the English giants, the 20-year-old seized his chance after manager Pep Guardiola made several changes to the team for Wednesday’s concluding ‘dead’ group-stage match away to Red Star Belgrade.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 19:25 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City’s Micah Hamilton (c), challenges for the ball with Red Star’s Srdan Mijailovic (l), and Red Star’s Nasser Djiga during the Group G Champions League soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City.
Manchester City’s Micah Hamilton (c), challenges for the ball with Red Star’s Srdan Mijailovic (l), and Red Star’s Nasser Djiga during the Group G Champions League soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Micah Hamilton (c), challenges for the ball with Red Star’s Srdan Mijailovic (l), and Red Star’s Nasser Djiga during the Group G Champions League soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Micah Hamilton said he had been left struggling for words following his goalscoring debut for Manchester City in the Champions League.

Once a ball-boy with the English giants, the 20-year-old seized his chance after manager Pep Guardiola made several changes to the team for Wednesday’s concluding ‘dead’ group-stage match away to Red Star Belgrade.

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a fine strike and also secured a late penalty as holders City won 3-2 to end Group G with six wins from six.

“I don’t even know what to say,” City academy graduate Hamilton told the club’s website.

“I started just trying to ease into the game and then the moment came and I just took the opportunity. I didn’t know what to do to celebrate!

“It’s not even sunk in yet. I’m just taking it all in. It’s amazing.”

Manchester-born Hamilton joined City at the age of nine.

ALSO READ | FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season

Injuries delayed his entry into the first team but Hamilton showed his class in Belgrade alongside fellow academy ‘graduates’ Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb, the scorer of City’s second goal.

“I’ve played with (Rico) right through the age groups and now to be doing it on the big stage is something mad,” said Hamilton.

“And the same with Oscar.

“Two top players. To have them there by my side felt so good.

“The academy system is top at City and especially when you train with the first team day to day, you improve every day. They make you feel comfortable and welcome and I just felt myself on the pitch.

“I’m just going to keep my head down, keep working and hopefully chances will come.”

Hamilton and Bobb gave City a 2-0 lead before Hwang In-beom pulled a goal back for Red Star.

Kalvin Phillips, making a rare start, restored City’s two-goal advantage with an 85th-minute penalty before Aleksandar Katai headed in a late consolation for the hosts.

This was Phillips’ first goal for City since his move from Leeds last year.

There has been speculation the England midfielder could leave during the January transfer window, with Guardiola saying: “I don’t know what is going to happen. Now he is here. There are a lot of games until the end of January, hopefully he can help us.”

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Champions League /

Red Star Belgrade

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 84/3 in 19 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City rising star Micah Hamilton elated by debut goal
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Batters dominate day 1, put India in command at 410/7
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Manchester City rising star Micah Hamilton elated by debut goal
    AFP
  2. Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: Porto seals round of 16 spot, Barcelona humbled by Antwerp
    Reuters
  4. No Haaland, no problem: Man City beats Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to ease into Champions League round of 16
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2023-24: PSG squeezes into Champions League knockouts with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 84/3 in 19 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City rising star Micah Hamilton elated by debut goal
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Batters dominate day 1, put India in command at 410/7
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment