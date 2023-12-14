MagazineBuy Print

Champions League: Porto seals round of 16 spot, Barcelona humbled by Antwerp

Porto finished second in Group H with 12 points, level with group winners Barcelona, while Shakhtar ended in third and will drop into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 08:54 IST , PORTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Galeno celebrates scoring his second goal for Porto against Shakhtar Donetsk, a match his side eventually win 5-3 in the UEFA Champions League.
Galeno celebrates scoring his second goal for Porto against Shakhtar Donetsk, a match his side eventually win 5-3 in the UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: AP
Galeno celebrates scoring his second goal for Porto against Shakhtar Donetsk, a match his side eventually win 5-3 in the UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: AP

Porto’s Galeno scored twice and set up two others in a 5-3 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Porto finished second in Group H with 12 points, level with group winners Barcelona, while Shakhtar ended in third and will drop into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Porto broke the deadlock after nine minutes when an unmarked Galeno tapped in from close range from a cross, before Shakhtar’s Danylo Sikan levelled in the 29th.

Galeno scored his second two minutes before the break with a strike from the edge of the box to restore Porto’s lead and he continued to haunt Shakhtar in the 62nd minute when he set up Mehdi Taremi inside the box to score Porto’s third.

ALSO READ: Man City beats Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to ease into Champions League round of 16

An own goal from Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio in the 72nd minute reduced the deficit but Pepe scored Porto’s fourth, which was also assisted by Galeno, three minutes later and Francisco Conceicao added a fifth in the 82nd.

Eguinaldo scored a consolation goal for Shakhtar two minutes before full-time.

First win in the Champions League for Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp won a first Champions League game on Wednesday with a surprise 3-2 home victory over Barcelona, securing its first points in Group H although it was not enough for it continue in this season’s European club competition.

The win meant Antwerp avoided losing all six of its group games in its Champions League debut but it still finished bottom of the standings.
The win meant Antwerp avoided losing all six of its group games in its Champions League debut but it still finished bottom of the standings. | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN
The win meant Antwerp avoided losing all six of its group games in its Champions League debut but it still finished bottom of the standings. | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN

Teenager Arthur Vermeeren had Antwerp ahead after 90 seconds but Barcelona equalised 10 minutes before halftime through Ferran Torres.

Vincent Janssen put Antwerp in front again early in the second half, a lead it held going into stoppage time when 17-year-old Marc Guiu tried to deny home celebrations with an equaliser.

But straight from the kick-off Antwerp surged downfield and won the game through another teenage substitute, George Ilenikhena.

It meant Antwerp avoided losing all six of its group games in their Champions League debut but it still finished bottom of the standings.

The Spanish club, which rested regulars, had already secured a top-two place before Wednesday’s game and the 5-3 win for Porto over Shakhtar Donetsk in the other group game confirmed Barcelona as group winner despite its defeat.

