Kalinga Super Cup to allow more foreigners on pitch than the Indian Super League

The Kalinga Super Cup will allow a maximum of six foreign players on the pitch at any time, with one from the Asian Football Confederation.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 12:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC is the defending Super Cup champion and will also host the next edition of the tournament.
Odisha FC is the defending Super Cup champion and will also host the next edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Odisha FC is the defending Super Cup champion and will also host the next edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The Kalinga Super Cup will allow a maximum of six foreign players on the pitch at any time, with one from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday.

The Super Cup will be organised in Odisha starting from January 9, 2024 and the matches are planned to be held in two different venues in Odisha. The winner of the tournament would then qualify for the 2024-25 season of the AFC Champions League 2.

And keeping that in mind, the AIFF made the rule in accordance with the AFC, allowing up to six foreign players in the starting line-up, with one from Asia. This is two more than the threshold in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top division of men’s football in the country.

Though the ISL clubs are allowed the register six foreigners, including one from Asia, a maximum of three non-Asian and one Asian player (the 3+1 rule) are allowed to start in league matches.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC appoints Gerard Zaragoza as head coach till 2025

The I-League teams will play the qualifiers to get into the group stage of Kalinga Super Cup where four slots have been reserved for them in the group stage.

The Champions of Kalinga Super Cup will be nominated to play in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of AFC 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, the I-League clubs will have to play the qualifiers to get into the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup, where 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four clubs each. The winners of each group will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final to be played on January 28, 2024.

The draw for the tournament will be held on December 18, 2023, at the Football House.

