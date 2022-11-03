Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club as City came from behind to complete its commanding Champions League group stage with a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla on Wednesday.

With the prolific Erling Haaland absent again, Argentine striker J﻿ulian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez also impressed as it got on the scoresheet but the night belonged to Lewis.

City were already confirmed as Group G winners and Sevilla assured of third spot, and Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up with 17-year-old right back Lewis seizing his opportunity at the Etihad Stadium.

Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the 31st minute with a pinpoint header past City reserve keeper Stefan Ortega.

But Lewis, who was joined in the starting side by 20-year-old Cole Palmer, levelled in the 52nd minute when he ran on to a slide rule pass by Alvarez and lashed a right-footed shot into the net.

In doing so Lewis, aged 17 years and 346 days, became the youngest player to score on his first Champions League start, breaking the record held by Karim Benzema who was 17 years and 352 days when he scored for Lyon.

Alvarez then produced a composed finish to put City ahead in the 73rd minute, taking the ball around keeper Yassine Bounou and firing into the top of the net after being played in by a sublime pass from substitute Kevin de Bruyne.

Mahrez then sealed the victory with a clinical finish after another assist by Alvarez.

City won the group with 14 points with Borussia Dortmund also going through to the last 16 as runners-up.

Copenhagen score maiden goal in draw with Dortmund

FC Copenhagen scored its first goal in this season’s Champions League campaign, drawing 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game.

The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and although the match lacked sporting significance the hosts got off to a strong start.

It forced Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel to make a superb save to deny teenager Roony Bardghji in the 10th minute.

Despite resting several players, Dortmund struck first through Thorgan Hazard’s well-taken shot at the far post against the run of play in the 23rd minute.

Copenhagen put the Germans firmly on the back foot in the first half and had 12 shots on goal before being rewarded with Hakon Haraldsson’s 41st-minute equaliser, their first goal in the group stage.

Dortmund improved after the break and hit the post through substitute Youssoufa Moukoko in the 64th minute as it qualified behind Group G winners Manchester City who beat third-placed Sevilla 3-1.

The Spaniards will go into the Europa League.