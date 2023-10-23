MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2023-24: Motivation high for United in first home game since death of Bobby Charlton

The match against FC Copenhagen will be the first at United’s stadium since the death of Charlton, the England great who was the club’s top scorer and is considered by many to be it’s best player of all time.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 18:42 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AP
Tributes and flowers at the base of the ‘United Trinity’ sculpture outside Old Trafford
Tributes and flowers at the base of the ‘United Trinity’ sculpture outside Old Trafford | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Tributes and flowers at the base of the ‘United Trinity’ sculpture outside Old Trafford | Photo Credit: AFP

If gaining much-needed Champions League points wasn’t motivation enough, Manchester United’s players are sure to be driven by the memory of Bobby Charlton on what will be an emotional night at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The match against FC Copenhagen will be the first at United’s stadium since the death of Charlton, the England great who for so long was the club’s top scorer and is considered by many to be the best player in its illustrious history.

A minute’s silence will be observed before kickoff while players will likely wear black armbands. A wreath is expected to be laid on the field.

United’s players paid similar respects to Charlton before the Premier League match at Sheffield United on Saturday — only hours after his death was announced — and captain Bruno Fernandes was among those who dedicated the 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane to Charlton and his family.

Fernandes and United manager Erik ten Hag were at Old Trafford to sign a book of condolence on Sunday. It was a scene of mourning and commemoration for not only a great player but a highly respected person, too — “a true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero,” in the words of David Beckham.

ALSO READ | Papu Gomez responds to two-year doping ban

Ten Hag said Monday he wants his players to use the emotions stirred by the memory of Charlton “in the right way.”

“Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for the world of football,” he said at a news conference at United’s training complex, before which there was a minute’s silence in honor of Charlton.

“His legacy — what he left — were the high standards we have to live every day. First of all, our thoughts are with his family, wife, children and grandchildren. And what he meant to Manchester United, the importance to Manchester United, the standards he set, they were emphasized.”

The players and Ten Hag will not lose sight of the importance of the match against Copenhagen itself, however.

United has lost its opening two games in Group A — at Bayern Munich and then, more surprisingly, at home against Galatasaray — to make its double-header against the Danish champions critical to its chances of advancing.

“If you see the group, if you lose the first two games, definitely you have to win the next game,” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag said left back Sergio Reguilon could return to the team after missing the match against Sheffield United because of an illness.

