One British fan arrested for violence during Champions League final: French minister

One British fan was arrested for violence, among 14 British people arrested over the crowd trouble at last weekend's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to slides to be presented by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to the French Senate.

The detail comes amid a dispute between Britain and France over who was to blame for the disorder, with many Liverpool fans asserting they had caused no trouble, while France has blamed Liverpool fans turning up en masse with fake tickets for contributing to chaos at the stadium.

Darmanin further said that two cases have been referred to France's police watchdog regarding the possible disproportionate use of force during last weekend's crowd trouble in the final.

Darmanin has come under criticism both in France and Britain over how France managed the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marred by public disorder, while some Liverpool fans have complained of rough treatment by the French police.