French government says "there was no drama" at Champions League final, despite crowd trouble

Reuters PARIS 01 June, 2022 16:56 IST

Police spray tear gas at Liverpool fans outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28 in Paris. - GETTY IMAGES

The French government said on Wednesday "there was no drama" at last weekend's Champions League football final in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble, as it faces mounting criticism over its handling of the showpiece match.

"We could have handled it better but there was no drama," government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told reporters.

The May 28 match at the Stade de France, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people attempting to force their way into the ground. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.