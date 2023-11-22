MagazineBuy Print

Palestinian flags displayed by fans of Scottish club Celtic at Champions League game draws UEFA fine

The fans of the Scottish champions have long publicly supported the Palestinian cause and defied requests from the club not to do so on Oct. 25 when the team hosted Atletico Madrid.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 21:33 IST , NYON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Celtic fans wave flags in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group.
Celtic fans wave flags in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
infoIcon

Celtic fans wave flags in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The display of hundreds of Palestinian flags at a Champions League game by fans of Scottish club Celtic cost the team a fine of 17,500 euros ($19,000), UEFA said Wednesday.

The fans of the Scottish champions have long publicly supported the Palestinian cause and defied requests from the club not to do so on Oct. 25 when the team hosted Atletico Madrid.

ALSO READ | Man United’s Luke Shaw back in training after three months out

UEFA charged Celtic for a “provocative message of an offensive nature” inside the stadium.

Celtic was fined 20,000 euros ($21,700) by UEFA for the same charge at its previous Champions League home game against Italian club Lazio on Oct. 4. At that time, Celtic fans showed an anti-fascist display with an image of Benito Mussolini, the World War II-era Italian dictator, and a slogan using an expletive.

Also Wednesday, UEFA added fines totaling 11,500 euros ($12,500) for fans lighting fireworks and blocking exit passages at the game against Atletico.

Related Topics

Palestine /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Celtic

