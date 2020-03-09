Football Champions League Champions League PSG-Dortmund to be played behind closed doors Police in Paris say Wednesday's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund must be staged without fans present to combat the spread of coronavirus. Liam Blackburn 09 March, 2020 16:52 IST A view of the Parc des Prince pitch - Getty Images Liam Blackburn 09 March, 2020 16:52 IST The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors. The Paris prefecture of police confirmed on Monday that the decision had been taken as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos