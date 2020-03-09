PSG-Dortmund to be played behind closed doors

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors.

The Paris prefecture of police confirmed on Monday that the decision had been taken as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.