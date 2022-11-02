Follow for all the live updates from the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Celtic.

PLAYING 11s Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Alaba, Carvajal; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Asensio Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Starfelt, Taylor, Mooy, Hatate, Maeda, O’Reily, Abada, Furuhashi

Real Madrid, who are now in first place in Group F, will host Celtic, who have already been eliminated, on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu in an effort to clinch the top spot in the group.

A win would assure Carlo Ancelotti’s side the top spot ahead of RB Leipzig. A draw would mean it would require Leipzig to drop points to win the group.

Los Blancos lost to Leipzig last Tuesday and to Girona the following weekend in LaLiga, both of which were their first competitive defeats since April. In contrast, its Scottish opponents triumphed easily at Livingston after their Champions League fate was decided in last week.

Predicted XI Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio Celtic: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Hatate, O’Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

When and where will Real Madrid vs Celtic be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Celtic will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 PM IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic?

The UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Celtic can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Real Madrid vs Celtic?

The UCL match between Real Madrid vs Celtic will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.