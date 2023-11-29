Champions League 2023-24: Shakhtar beats Antwerp 1-0 to keep knockout hopes alive

Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko’s glancing header secured a 1-0 win over Royal Antwerp FC on Tuesday to keep alive its hopes of a last-16 Champions League spot.
The Ukrainians, who play in Hamburg, dominated the first half in the Group H clash, scoring in the 12th minute after Oleksandr Zubkov’s cross headed was headed in by Matviyenko.
ALSO READ | Champions League 2023-24: Atletico beats Feyenoord 3-1 to reach knockouts
The Belgians had chances but Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk made brilliant saves to deny Antwerp from picking up their first point in their Champions League debut season.
Shakhtar is third but level on nine points with leaders Barcelona and second-placed Porto, who meet later on Tuesday in Spain, with the Catalans needing a win to secure the top spot after losing 1-0 to the Ukrainians earlier this month.
Antwerp hosts Barca on December 13 in the final round of group fixtures, while Shakhtar visits Porto.
