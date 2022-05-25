Thiago could be fit for Champions League final, says Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's injury is not as bad as feared, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that he could feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Thiago appeared to pull a muscle during Sunday's final Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Klopp initially said that he would likely miss out on the clash with the Spaniards in Paris.

Although the midfielder did not train on Wednesday, the German said that Thiago would likely be involved in Thursday's session, after tests showed the injury to be less serious than feared.

"There is a chance. (At this) moment, it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow, that would be pretty helpful, obviously and then we go from that," Klopp told a news conference.

"So it is surprisingly good. After the game, I was not really positive about it. But we got news at night already that it doesn't look that bad. And from there we went, we will see," he said.

Klopp said the players had already put the disappointment of finishing runners-up to Manchester City on Sunday's dramatic final day of the Premier League season, out of their minds.

"Nobody feels the pain from Sunday anymore. We are really just looking forward to this game against an incredibly strong opponent, the most experienced opponent, you can probably get in this competition, but we are looking forward to it," he said.