UEFA Champions League: Barcelona cruises past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in Champions League

Ferran Torres scored in each half as Barcelona eased past Victoria Plzen 4-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday but both sides were already eliminated from the competition.

Reuters
02 November, 2022 04:01 IST
FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres celebrates scoring its third goal with Raphinha.

FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres celebrates scoring its third goal with Raphinha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Barcelona remained in third place in Group C behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan and will drop into the Europa League. Viktoria Plzen ended their European campaign without a point.

UEFA Champions League: Bayern beats Inter 2-0 for perfect Champions League record

Barcelona, which rested a number of regulars including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, struck six minutes into the match when defender Marcos Alonso poked the ball over the line after it squirmed past the Plzen goalkeeper. The visitors doubled the lead just before the break when Jordi Alba deftly nodded the ball to the feet of an unmarked Torres, who calmly slotted the ball into the net for a goal initially ruled out before a VAR review.

The Czech champion briefly cut the deficit in half when Tomas Chory converted a penalty after winning a spot kick in the 51st minute before Torres nabbed his second of the night on the break minutes later.

Plzen responded with a glancing Chory header in the 63rd minute to potentially set up a nervy finish until Pablo Torre slammed a shot into the roof of the net on his Barcelona debut to wrap up the victory.

