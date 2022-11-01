UEFA Champions League

Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League: When and Where to watch, predicted XI, team news

Liverpool hosts Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday with both teams already assured of a place in the knockout stage.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 11:32 IST
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training ahead of the Champions League match at home against Napoli.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training ahead of the Champions League match at home against Napoli. | Photo Credit: Reuters

PREVIEW

Napoli will be the Group A winner if it avoids defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday by four goals or more in a match between two teams already sure of progressing.

However, by beating Liverpool, Napoli could become the first Italian team since AC Milan in 1992 to have six straight wins in its group.

Predicted 11
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Milner, Konate, Elliott, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Salah
Napoli: Meret, Kim, Ostigard, Di Lorenzo, Rui, Ndombele, Elmas, Lobotka, Simeone, Lozano, Raspadori

When and where will Liverpool vs Napoli be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Napoli will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Napoli?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Liverpool vs Napoli?

The UCL match between Liverpool vs Napoli will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

