PREVIEW

Napoli will be the Group A winner if it avoids defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday by four goals or more in a match between two teams already sure of progressing.

However, by beating Liverpool, Napoli could become the first Italian team since AC Milan in 1992 to have six straight wins in its group.

Predicted 11 Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Milner, Konate, Elliott, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Salah Napoli: Meret, Kim, Ostigard, Di Lorenzo, Rui, Ndombele, Elmas, Lobotka, Simeone, Lozano, Raspadori

When and where will Liverpool vs Napoli be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Napoli will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Napoli?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Liverpool vs Napoli?

The UCL match between Liverpool vs Napoli will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.