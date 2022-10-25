PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League: When, where to watch, team news, H2H, Predicted XI

Lionel Messi looks to maintain his stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which remains unbeaten this season and will seal a place in the last 16 with a home win against last-place Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Tuesday.

Even a draw at Parc des Princes is enough if Juventus does not win away to Benfica. Messi is getting his sharpness back and is combining brilliantly with Neymar again, just like during their Barcelona days. Messi’s connection on the field with Kylian Mbappé is improving quickly. He assisted on both of Mbappé’s goals in a 3-0 French league win on Friday, with Mbappé setting up Messi’s goal. With Neymar also impressing, this is bad news for Maccabi, which must win to stand any chance of going through.

(with inputs from AP)

Head-to-head record

PSG and Maccabi Haifa have met just once in their history. The last time PSG played Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, the French champion beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the scoreline.

Form Guide

PSG has won its last two Ligue 1 games against Ajaccio and Marseille while playing out a 1-1 draw in its last Champions League match against Benfica.

Maccabi Haifa is unbeaten in its last three matches. In the Israeli Premier League, it won against H. Kiryat Shmona with a 3-2 scoreline and against Hapoel Hadera with a 1-0 scoreline. It clinched a 2-0 win against Juventus in its last Champions League match.

PSG last five matches

⦿ Ajaccio 0-3 PSG

Ajaccio 0-3 PSG ⦿ PSG 1-0 Marseille

PSG 1-0 Marseille ⦿ PSG 1-1 Benfica

PSG 1-1 Benfica ⦿ Reims 0-0 PSG

Reims 0-0 PSG ⦿ Benfica 1-1 PSG

Maccabi Haifa last five matches

⦿ H. Kiryat Shmona 2-3 Maccabi Haifa

H. Kiryat Shmona 2-3 Maccabi Haifa ⦿ Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Hapoel Hadera

Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Hapoel Hadera ⦿ Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus ⦿ Maccabi Bnei Raina 1-0 Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Bnei Raina 1-0 Maccabi Haifa ⦿ Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Predicted lineups

PSG: Donnarumma (GK); Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen (GK); Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi; Atzili, Chery, David; Pierrot.