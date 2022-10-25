UEFA Champions League

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League: When, where to watch, team news, H2H, Predicted XI

Lionel Messi looks to maintain his stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain, which remains unbeaten this season and will seal a place in the last 16 with a home win against last-place Maccabi Haifa.

Team Sportstar
25 October, 2022 11:28 IST
25 October, 2022 11:28 IST
PSG’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during the group H Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain in Haifa, Israel, September 14, 2022. 

PSG’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during the group H Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain in Haifa, Israel, September 14, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi looks to maintain his stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain, which remains unbeaten this season and will seal a place in the last 16 with a home win against last-place Maccabi Haifa.

Lionel Messi looks to maintain his stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which remains unbeaten this season and will seal a place in the last 16 with a home win against last-place Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Tuesday.

Even a draw at Parc des Princes is enough if Juventus does not win away to Benfica. Messi is getting his sharpness back and is combining brilliantly with Neymar again, just like during their Barcelona days. Messi’s connection on the field with Kylian Mbappé is improving quickly. He assisted on both of Mbappé’s goals in a 3-0 French league win on Friday, with Mbappé setting up Messi’s goal. With Neymar also impressing, this is bad news for Maccabi, which must win to stand any chance of going through.

(with inputs from AP)

Head-to-head record

PSG and Maccabi Haifa have met just once in their history. The last time PSG played Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, the French champion beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the scoreline.

Form Guide

PSG has won its last two Ligue 1 games against Ajaccio and Marseille while playing out a 1-1 draw in its last Champions League match against Benfica.

Maccabi Haifa is unbeaten in its last three matches. In the Israeli Premier League, it won against H. Kiryat Shmona with a 3-2 scoreline and against Hapoel Hadera with a 1-0 scoreline. It clinched a 2-0 win against Juventus in its last Champions League match.

PSG last five matches

  • ⦿ Ajaccio 0-3 PSG
  • ⦿ PSG 1-0 Marseille
  • ⦿ PSG 1-1 Benfica
  • ⦿ Reims 0-0 PSG
  • ⦿ Benfica 1-1 PSG

Maccabi Haifa last five matches

  • ⦿ H. Kiryat Shmona 2-3 Maccabi Haifa
  • ⦿ Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Hapoel Hadera
  • ⦿ Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus
  • ⦿ Maccabi Bnei Raina 1-0 Maccabi Haifa
  • ⦿ Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Predicted lineups

PSG: Donnarumma (GK); Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen (GK); Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi; Atzili, Chery, David; Pierrot.

When and where will PSG vs Maccabi Haifa be played?
The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Maccabi Haifa will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, October 26.
When and where to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa?
The PSG vs Maccabi Haifa match can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony Six SD & HD.
Where can I live stream PSG vs Maccabi Haifa?
The UCL match between PSG and Maccabi Haifa will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us