Champions League: Bayern vs PSG again, Real Madrid takes on Liverpool in quarterfinals

Holder Bayern Munich will face the team it beat in last year's Champions League final in this season's quarterfinals after being paired with Paris Saint-Germain in Friday's draw.

In the other standout tie of the last-eight, 13-time champion Real Madrid faces six-time winner Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final, which was won by the Spanish club.

Runaway Premier League leader Manchester City, seeking its first Champions League title, will play Borussia Dortmund with the winner to face Bayern or PSG in the semifinals.

There is also the prospect of an all English semifinal after Chelsea was drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winner a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

RELATED | Champions League QF Draw highlights: Bayern faces PSG, Liverpool against Madrid, Man City vs Dortmund

The Qatari owners of PSG have invested fortunes into trying to conquer the Champions League and came tantalisingly close last season when the team reached the final only for Bayern's Kingsley Coman to break its heart with the only goal in Lisbon.

Since then manager Thomas Tuchel has gone and been replaced by Mauricio Pochettino who took Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final where the English side lost to Liverpool.

Pochettino now faces a daunting task if he is to deliver the prize that Le Parisiens desire so badly.

Bundesliga leader Bayern reached the quarterfinal for a record 19th time by cruising past Lazio 6-2 on aggregate and will provide a formidable barrier.

Liverpool's Premier League title defence crumbled long ago but if anything can rouse the Anfield club it is a clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit is languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, 25 points behind Manchester City, and with no guarantee of a top-four finish it might need to win a seventh European crown just to get back in the competition.

ALSO READ | Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

Chelsea, unbeaten in 13 games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard, may feel it has got the easier option in Porto, which it has beaten in five of its eight previous meetings.

Yet while Chelsea's clinical defeat of Atletico Madrid in the last-16 was impressive, so was the way Porto knocked out Juventus in a thriller and the Portuguese club will take that belief into its clash with the team from London.

Should Chelsea and Liverpool both progress it would be the fourth time they have met in the Champions League semis.

Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners have made winning the Champions League the priority in their masterplan and will feel this could be their year.

After a sluggish start to the season Pep Guardiola's side has dominated the Premier League and with that title virtually in the bag, it will be able to focus on its European ambititons.

It sealed a fourth successive quarterfinal berth with a 4-0 aggregate win over Borussia Monchengladbach and has not conceded a goal in the competition for 11 hours 35 minutes.