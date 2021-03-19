Champions League QF Draw highlights: Bayern faces PSG, Liverpool against Madrid, Man City vs Dortmund

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League last-eight draw in Switzerland.

NOTE: The first team mentioned in each fixture will play the second leg at home.

FINAL QUARTERFINALS DRAW RESULTS: QF1 - Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund. QF2 - FC Porto vs Chelsea FC. QF3 - Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain. QF4 - Real Madrid vs Liverpool. SEMIFINALS DRAW: SF1 - Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF1. SF2 - Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF2.

The winner of Semifinal-1 will be the home team during the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

SF2: Winner of Quarterfinal 4 (Real/Liverpool) will face winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Porto/Chelsea).

SF1: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Bayern/PSG) will face winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Man City/Dortmund).

The semifinals draw is up next!

QF4 - REAL MADRID VS LIVERPOOL.

Last but not the least, Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC are drawn together.

QF3 - BAYERN MUNICH VS PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN.

It will be a repeat of the 2019-20 final in the last-eight stage this time around. Bayern and PSG are drawn together.

QF2 - FC PORTO VS CHELSEA FC.

FC Porto and Chelsea are the next two teams picked.

QF1 - MANCHESTER CITY VS BORUSSIA DORTMUND.

Borussia Dortmund is the second team picked.

Manchester City is the first team picked.

Three English teams, two German teams, and one each from France, Spain and Portugal are in the mix here.

We are minutes away from drawing the teams from the pots!

Hamit Altintop (Former UCL finalist with Bayern Munich in 2010) is the ambassador of the 2020-21 Champions League final in Istanbul. He will also be part of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw today.

Giorgio Marchetti (UEFA's Deputy General Secretary) will conduct the draw.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw will take place on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here's all you need to know about the draw.

Teams involved in the draw:

Bayern Munich (Germany), Liverpool (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Chelsea (England), Manchester City (England), Porto (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Time of the quarterfinal draw on the 19th:

4:30 PM IST. The semifinal draw will begin shortly after the last-eight draw.

Schedule of the quarterfinal fixtures:

The quarterfinals will be played on April 6 & 7 (first leg) and April 13 & 14 (second leg). The semifinals will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5.