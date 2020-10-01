UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Ronaldo vs Messi as Juventus and Barcelona drawn in same group

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW:

Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda carry out the draw

GROUP A- Bayern Munich, the newly-crowned champion, was the first team to be picked from pot 1. Three-time runner-up in the Champions League Atletico Madrid was also drawn in Group A.

GROUP B-13-time European champion Real Madrid was the second team to be picked from pot 1. Appearing for the 13th time in 15 season in the group stage, Shakhtar Donestk joined Real Madrid in Group B.

GROUP C- Two-time European champion FC Porto, which last won the title in 2004, was the third team to be picked from pot 1. English Premier League giant Manchester City will join FC Porto in Group C.

GROUP D- Six-time European champion Liverpool, which last won in 2019, was the fourth team be picked from pot 1. Dutch champion Ajax, which had a stellar run in 2019, was also drawn in the same group.

GROUP E- The most successful team in the UEFA Europa League Sevilla FC, which won the recently concluded season, was the fifth team to be picked from pot 1. Chelsea, which won the UEFA Champions League title in 2012.

GROUP F- Zenit FC was the fifth team to be picked from pot 1. Borussia Dortmund, champion in 1997 and runner-up in 2013, was drawn in the same group.

GROUP G- Three-time winner of this competition Juventus, which bagged its ninth consecutive Serie A title, was the seventh team to be picked from pot 2. Barcelona was drawn in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

GROUP H- The 2019/20 runner-up Paris Saint-Germain, current Ligue 1 champion, was the last team to be picked from the first pot. Three-time European champion, Manchester United, was drawn in the same group as PSG.

UEFA AWARDS:

UEFA President's Award 2020: Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea forward and Champions League winner with the club in 2012 Didier Drogba became the first African and non-European player to win the UEFA President's Award.

Best goalkeepers of the season:

Manuel Neuer, of Bayern Munich, and Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) were awarded the UEFA Champions League goalkeeper of the season award for men and women, respectively. Both players belong to the victorious teams of the the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League, respectively.

Best defenders of the seaons:

Joshu Kimmich, of Bayern Munich, and Wendie Renard (Lyon) were awarded the UEFA Champions League defender of the season award for men and women, respectively.

Best midfielders of the season:

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne was awarded the best midfielder of the Champions League season. Yet another Lyon player picked up an award on the night as Jeniffer Marozsan bagged the best midfielder of the Women's Champions League season.